E*Trade Financial (ETFC) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for E*Trade Financial with a $45.33 average price target.

Based on E*Trade Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $833 million and net profit of $274 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $762 million and had a net profit of $285 million.

E*TRADE Financial Corp. engages in the provision of investment and online stock brokerage services. It offers digital platforms and support to individual investors through phone, email, and online via two national financial centers as well as in personal though financial centers.