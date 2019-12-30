Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eton Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eton Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.91 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its portfolio consists of injectable, oral liquid, ophthalmic products pipelines. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.