Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.87, close to its 52-week low of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.2% and a 17.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, representing a 483.3% upside. In a report issued on March 6, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Eton Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.73 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of prescription drug products. It focuses on product candidates that are liquid in formulation, including injectables, oral liquids and ophthalmics. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.