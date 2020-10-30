Ethan Allen (ETH) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Ethan Allen (ETH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The the analyst consensus on Ethan Allen is currently a Hold rating.

Ethan Allen’s market cap is currently $430.2M and has a P/E ratio of 51.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.