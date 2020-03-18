Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report issued on March 16, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.95, close to its 52-week low of $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -22.3% and a 9.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Establishment Labs Holdings with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.06 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Establishment Labs Holdings has an average volume of 133.1K.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It offers its products under Motiva Implants brand. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2013 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.