Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Initiated with a Buy at BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) and a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.23.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Establishment Labs Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.06 and a one-year low of $16.55. Currently, Establishment Labs Holdings has an average volume of 115.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It offers its products under Motiva Implants brand. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2013 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.