Essex Property (ESS) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Essex Property (ESS), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $252.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essex Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $276.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Essex Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $371 million and net profit of $73.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $367 million and had a net profit of $99.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.