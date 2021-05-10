Essex Property (ESS) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Sell rating on Essex Property (ESS) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $288.88, close to its 52-week high of $300.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 67.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Residential, Equity Residential, and CatchMark Timber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Essex Property with a $301.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $300.74 and a one-year low of $186.30. Currently, Essex Property has an average volume of 419K.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.