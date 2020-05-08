Essent Group (ESNT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group (ESNT) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Essent Group with a $47.38 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Essent Group’s market cap is currently $2.86B and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESNT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.