Essent Group (ESNT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After MKM Partners and J.P. Morgan gave Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Essent Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.69.

Based on Essent Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $236 million and net profit of $15.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $136 million.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.