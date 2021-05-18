Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Salem Communications, Townsquare Media, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esports Entertainment Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group’s market cap is currently $180.5M and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 318.60.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, Antigua and Barbuda.