Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Initiated with a Buy at Noble Financial

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) and a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.6% and a 36.0% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Esports Entertainment Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.75 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, Esports Entertainment Group has an average volume of 329.8K.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, Antigua and Barbuda.