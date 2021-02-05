Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released yesterday, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 46.6% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Esports Entertainment Group with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on Esports Entertainment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $222.4K and GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.84 million.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, Antigua and Barbuda.