Esperion (ESPR) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Esperion (ESPR), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.31, close to its 52-week low of $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.5% and a 30.3% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.67.

The company has a one-year high of $76.98 and a one-year low of $24.82. Currently, Esperion has an average volume of 571.2K.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.