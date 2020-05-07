Esperion (ESPR) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Hold rating on Esperion (ESPR) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.9% and a 26.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.70.

Based on Esperion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $982K and GAAP net loss of $61.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $60.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.