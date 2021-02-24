Esperion (ESPR) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Esperion (ESPR), with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.88, close to its 52-week low of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.33, a 69.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Esperion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.83 million and GAAP net loss of $85.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $981K and had a GAAP net loss of $68.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Timothy Mayleben, the President & CEO of ESPR bought 10,700 shares for a total of $22,363.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.