Esperion (ESPR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Merrill Lynch gave Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Stifel Nicolaus. Analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.80, representing a 99.4% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.99 and a one-year low of $24.82. Currently, Esperion has an average volume of 927.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.