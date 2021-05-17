Esperion (ESPR) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Hold rating on Esperion (ESPR) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.40, close to its 52-week low of $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 32.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $59.71 average price target, representing a 162.9% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Esperion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.98 million and GAAP net loss of $90.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $78.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.