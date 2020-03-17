Esperion (ESPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.44, close to its 52-week low of $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 32.4% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.11.

The company has a one-year high of $76.98 and a one-year low of $24.82. Currently, Esperion has an average volume of 774.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.