Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Robin Rane from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY), with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Sparebanken Vest, and Commerzbank AG.

Erste Group Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Erste Group Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $546 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $601 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center.