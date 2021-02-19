Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 1, Benoit Petrarque from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY), with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.85, close to its 52-week low of $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Sparebanken Vest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Erste Group Bank AG with a $29.03 average price target.

Erste Group Bank AG’s market cap is currently $12.86B and has a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.75.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector and in which Erste Group does not hold a majority stake but which are fully controlled according to. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directly allocated to other segments. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.