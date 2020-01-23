Ero Copper (ERRPF) Receives a Hold from CIBC

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera maintained a Hold rating on Ero Copper (ERRPF) today and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ero Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.29.

The company has a one-year high of $19.20 and a one-year low of $8.06. Currently, Ero Copper has an average volume of 2,318.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products, The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.