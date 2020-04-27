Ero Copper (ERRPF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper (ERRPF) yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Ero Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.14, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.20 and a one-year low of $5.93. Currently, Ero Copper has an average volume of 6,726.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products, The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.