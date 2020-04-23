Ero Copper (ERRPF) Gets a Buy Rating from PI Financial

PI Financial analyst Philip Ker maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper (ERRPF) today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.05.

Ker has an average return of 20.4% when recommending Ero Copper.

According to TipRanks.com, Ker is ranked #2917 out of 6481 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ero Copper is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.60, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.20 and a one-year low of $5.93. Currently, Ero Copper has an average volume of 6,294.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products, The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.