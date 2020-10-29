Equity Residential (EQR) Receives a Sell from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Sell rating on Equity Residential (EQR) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urstadt Biddle Properties, Community Healthcare, and Alexander & Baldwin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Residential is a Hold with an average price target of $57.00, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $51.00 price target.

Based on Equity Residential’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $654 million and net profit of $261 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $685 million and had a net profit of $267 million.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.