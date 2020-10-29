Equity Residential (EQR) Receives a Buy from UBS

UBS analyst Brent Dilts maintained a Buy rating on Equity Residential (EQR) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dilts is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 76.2% success rate. Dilts covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit Realty Capital, Alexandria Equities, and Boston Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Equity Residential with a $57.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Equity Residential’s market cap is currently $19.1B and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.