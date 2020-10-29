Equity Residential (EQR) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on August 3, Buck Horne from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Equity Residential (EQR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Equity Residential with a $59.13 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $51.00 price target.

Based on Equity Residential’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $654 million and net profit of $261 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $685 million and had a net profit of $267 million.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.