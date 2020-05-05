Equity Residential (EQR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential (EQR) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Investors Real Estate ate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Equity Residential with a $68.00 average price target.

Equity Residential’s market cap is currently $23.26B and has a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Mark Parrell, the President & CEO of EQR sold 50,000 shares for a total of $4,271,000.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.