Equity Lifestyle (ELS) Has a New Rating from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, David Toti from Colliers Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.43, close to its 52-week high of $70.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Retail Properties, Camden Property, and AvalonBay.

Equity Lifestyle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.33.

Equity Lifestyle’s market cap is currently $12.66B and has a P/E ratio of 56.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations segments. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.