Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Equitrans Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.40.

The company has a one-year high of $22.29 and a one-year low of $9.17. Currently, Equitrans Midstream has an average volume of 3.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETRN in relation to earlier this year.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin.

