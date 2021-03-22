Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.17.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Equitrans Midstream with a $7.75 average price target.

Equitrans Midstream’s market cap is currently $3.58B and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.78.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The Gathering segments includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment includes EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system. The Water segment consists of EQM’s water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities and measurement facilities. Equitrans Midstream was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.