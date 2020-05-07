Equitable Holdings (EQH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Credit Suisse gave Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equitable Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, implying a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.30 and a one-year low of $9.90. Currently, Equitable Holdings has an average volume of 4.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EQH in relation to earlier this year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.