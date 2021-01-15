Equitable Holdings (EQH) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings (EQH), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.54, close to its 52-week high of $28.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Equitable Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.67, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on Equitable Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion and GAAP net loss of $779 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.08 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $374 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQH in relation to earlier this year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.