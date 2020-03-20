Equitable Group (EQGPF) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan downgraded Equitable Group (EQGPF) to Sell yesterday and set a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 38.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, IGM Financial, and CI Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Group with a $93.30 average price target.

Based on Equitable Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $42.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.38 million.

Equitable Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.