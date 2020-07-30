Equitable Group (EQGPF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Stephen Boland from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Equitable Group (EQGPF), with a price target of C$89.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.97.

Boland has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Equitable Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Boland is ranked #6042 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Group with a $66.30 average price target, a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$83.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $89.20 and a one-year low of $32.16. Currently, Equitable Group has an average volume of 700.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQGPF in relation to earlier this year.

Equitable Group Inc is a Canadian company that operates business through Equitable Bank, the company’s subsidiary. It owns several business lines, including single-family lending services, which offers mortgages for owner-occupied and investment properties; commercial lending services, which provides mortgages on a variety of commercial property types; securitization financing, which offers insured mortgages on properties funded through securitization; and deposit services, which provides savings products, including guaranteed investment certificates, high-interest savings accounts, and deposit notes. The company also runs a digital bank under the EQ Bank brand. The company operates business across Canada, with the majority of mortgage principal coming from Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.