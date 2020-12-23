Equinox Gold (EQX) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at National Bank

In a report released today, John Sclodnick from National Bank downgraded Equinox Gold (EQX) to Hold, with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Sclodnick covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Osisko Development, and Newmont Mining.

Equinox Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Equinox Gold’s market cap is currently $2.44B and has a P/E ratio of -51.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.