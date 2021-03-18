Equinox Gold (EQX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on January 14, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Equinox Gold (EQX), with a price target of C$20.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Equinox Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.60, which is a 101.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.25 price target.

Based on Equinox Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $253 million and net profit of $66.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.51 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.