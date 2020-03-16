Equinix (EQIX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Equinix (EQIX), with a price target of $680.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $582.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 55.5% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wideopenwest, CenturyLink, and Verizon.

Equinix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $655.91.

Based on Equinix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $110 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQIX in relation to earlier this year.

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.