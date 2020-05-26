Equillium (EQ) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium (EQ), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 59.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Equillium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.45 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Equillium has an average volume of 20.91K.

Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include EQ001, is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.