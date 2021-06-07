Equillium (EQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and Stifel Nicolaus gave Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equillium is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Equillium’s market cap is currently $201.2M and has a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.19.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include EQ001, is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.