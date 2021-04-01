Equillium (EQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Equillium (EQ). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Equillium has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.60, an 117.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $2.30. Currently, Equillium has an average volume of 505.3K.

Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include EQ001, is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

