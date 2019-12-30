Equillium (EQ) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium (EQ), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.03, close to its 52-week low of $2.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Equillium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.32 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Equillium has an average volume of 44.6K.

Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include EQ001, is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6.