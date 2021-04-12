Equillium (EQ) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium (EQ) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 54.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equillium with a $15.00 average price target, an 114.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $2.37. Currently, Equillium has an average volume of 443.9K.

Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for severe immuno-inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include EQ001, is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March 16, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

