Equifax (EFX) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

Equifax (EFX) received a Buy rating and a $200.00 price target from Needham analyst Kyle Peterson today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is ranked #4016 out of 6979 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equifax is a Hold with an average price target of $182.67.

Equifax, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management. The Workforce Solutions segment covers employment, income, and social security number verification services as well as complementary payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The International segment offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The Global Consumer Solutions segment provides consumer and credit information to resellers. The company was founded by Cator Woolford and Guy Woolford in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.