EQT Midstream (EQM) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Sell rating on EQT Midstream (EQM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.59, close to its 52-week low of $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 56.6% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EQT Midstream with a $33.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.66 and a one-year low of $15.26. Currently, EQT Midstream has an average volume of 1.26M.

EQM Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.