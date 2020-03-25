EQT Midstream (EQM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on EQT Midstream (EQM) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.96, close to its 52-week low of $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EQT Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.33, which is a 100.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.66 and a one-year low of $7.34. Currently, EQT Midstream has an average volume of 1.66M.

EQM Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.