EQT (EQT) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 24, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on EQT (EQT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.2% and a 32.0% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

EQT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.59, which is a -16.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Tudor Pickering also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.67 and a one-year low of $4.22. Currently, EQT has an average volume of 11.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EQT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. The EQT Production segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.