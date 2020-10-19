EQT (EQT) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on EQT (EQT) on October 16 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 29.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EQT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.80, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report issued on October 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on EQT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $527 million and GAAP net loss of $263 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $126 million.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. The EQT Production segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.