EQT (EQT) Gets a Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on EQT (EQT), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.86, close to its 52-week high of $20.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EQT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.40.

Based on EQT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $841 million and net profit of $63.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $851 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.18 billion.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. The EQT Production segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.