EQT (EQT) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Carlucci maintained a Buy rating on EQT (EQT) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Carlucci has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -29.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Carlucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Antero Resources, and Range Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EQT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.18 and a one-year low of $4.21. Currently, EQT has an average volume of 6.18M.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. The EQT Production segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.